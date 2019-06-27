Social Alpha partners with Mphasis, BIRAC to help assistive-tech startups

Thursday said it has partnered with and to scout for 10 startups working on solutions aimed at differently-abled persons, and will offer them support of up to Rs 20 lakh each.

The aim of the 'Quest for Assistive Technologies' initiative is to provide with 'lab-to-market' support, including optimal product design, market access and customised assistance to each startup, of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Tata told reporters here.

The will undergo a three-month accelerator programme focussed on market access and investment readiness, he added.

- an initiative of Tata Trusts supported by the - has already incubated four startups in this segment, including Bionic Yantra, Blee Technologies, Innaumation, and Tactopus.

Kumar said a corpus of about Rs 5 crore has been identified for investing in startups working on with a similar amount coming in through partners.

"There is a huge shortage of quality solutions that cater to persons-with-disabilities at an affordable price point. There are innovators who have built the right prototypes, but they struggle with the end-user acceptance, designing for and market access," Kumar explained.

Factors like affordability and user experience are key to large-scale adoption of such solutions, he noted.

"This joint programme is designed to validate the product-market fit, help with clinical trials where required and bridge the gaps that exist in the distribution and service channels," he said.

"We believe this can really move the needle for disability inclusion in and through this partnership, we are committed to further the cause," and Head- Corporate Social Responsibility Meenu Bhambhani said.

Estimates suggest that there are 4-8 crore disabled people in the country.

"Due to low literacy levels, social stigma and lack of opportunities, people with disabilities often remain excluded... While there are several players working to improve the situation, currently, there is no concerted industry effort. To address this gap, Social Alpha is also launching an Open Innovation Platform," he said.

The aim of the platform is to identify key problems and the critical areas where technological interventions are necessary. It will then seek to get entrepreneurs to collaborate on developing the technology to address these challenges.

The platform will also facilitate market access for these innovations by aggregating end-users and inviting funders to eventually reduce the cost for consumers.

supports bio-tech start-ups, entrepreneurs and SMEs across

