Soldier killed, five others injured in accident in JK's Poonch

An Army personnel was killed and five others injured Wednesday when their vehicle overturned in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The Army vehicle was on way to Jammu from Poonch and turned turtle near Totawali Gali in Gursai area, a police official said.
He said six Army personnel travelling in the vehicle were injured in the accident and were shifted to hospital where one of them, a resident of Doda district, succumbed to injuries.
