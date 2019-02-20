Britain can only avoid a hard on March 29 if it reaches a deal with the EU to resolve the tricky Irish issue, said Wednesday.

"This is really the only way through the current situation," he said in a speech in Berlin, adding that pushing back the deadline would leave both the UK and EU in "paralysis".

The infamous "Irish backstop" clause provides for Britain to remain in the EU customs union until a way is found -- such as a future free trade deal -- to ensure that Ireland's border with remains open.

Resolving the issue would allow the government to gain parliamentary support for the EU divorce deal and also guarantee the 1998 peace agreement, he predicted.

"If we can make that change, we are confident we can get the deal through" parliament, he said on the was headed back to to renew her quest to reopen the terms of the divorce.

Brexiteers in May's own see the as a "trap" to keep Britain in a form of union indefinitely, and have demanded a time limit or a unilateral exit clause.

This would be seen in as a betrayal of EU member Ireland, and it has consistently got short shrift from EU officials.

Hunt, speaking on the question of a possible extension on Britain leaving the bloc, questioned whether that "really solves anything".

"I think the last thing that people in the UK and indeed the rest of the EU want is with this issue hanging over like a shadow," he said.

"I think people want to move on and they want to demonstrate that we can have a Brexit that respects the referendum result but also that we remain best of friends with our neighbours in "



May and the other 27 EU leaders approved a Brexit withdrawal agreement at a summit on November 25 last year, but the British leader's own parliament rejected it on January 15.

Since then, May and her ministers have repeatedly met EU leaders and their to urge them to reopen the text to find a way to appease eurosceptic MPs.

