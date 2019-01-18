Some political leaders are "accidental": Goa governor

Sinha Friday said there are some leaders who are "accidental" and "foisted" into top positions by others.

Sinha did not name any political leader, but her comments came at a time when a film on former Prime Manmohan Singh, "The Accidental Prime Minister", has hit cinema theatres.

The film is based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, who was Singh's

"There are many types of leaders, some of them are even accidental, and are foisted into the position by others," she said at an event organised by a B-school here.

"They aremade (as leaders) and asked to do some chores. How much work he can do, whether he has quality or not, or has studied issues, these things do not matter," the said.

Sinha further said, "The accidental leaders do wake up to the responsibilities after given the position. It is not that the accidental leader will not work after he is appointed.

"When his responsibilities increase, he tries to inculcate leadership qualities."



A successful is one who is sensitive and understands the pain of others, Sinha maintained.

"In politics, a leader needs to be sensitive. If the person does not have the ability to understand the pain of others, he cannot be a successful leader," she added.

