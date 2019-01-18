Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello and others to perform at 2019 Grammy Awards

has announced an impressive line-up of artistes who will be performing at Awards.

Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, and are some of the performers who are included in the first list. They are all nominated at the awards, said in a statement.

Cardi B has been nominated in five categories, record of the year for "I Like It", album of the year, best rap album, best pop duo/group performance with Maroon 5 for "Girls Like You" and best rap performance for " "



Cabello is up for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album. She will be making her debut performance.

First-time nominees Dan + Shay are included in the best country duo/group performance for their song "Tequila."



Malone, another first-time nominee, is vying for record of the year, album of the year, best pop solo performance and best rap/sung performance.

Mendes, also making his performance debut, is nominated for song of the year and best pop vocal performance.

Monae has received nominations in the album of the year and best music video categories.

Musgraves, who has previously won two Grammys, has four nods -- album of the year, best country solo performance, best country song and best country album categories.

will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 11.

