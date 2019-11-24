Son of Marine photographer meets pope in Japan

The son of the US Marine photographer who filmed a boy carrying his dead brother in the aftermath of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki has shaken hands with Pope Francis.

Francis visited the Nagasaki ground zero Sunday and demanded world leaders renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence.

Tyge O'Donnel, the son of Joseph O'Donnell, was invited to the event as a guest. His father's iconic photo was printed on cards that Francis delivered in 2017 in his anti-nuclear message.

O'Donnell, his camera hanging from the neck, approached Francis as the pope was greeting people after the speech. O'Donnell described the encounter as a "phenomenal experience".

He says the pope's eyes were "very very kind and he was well spoken. I was just amazed. I am very pleased to have met him".

