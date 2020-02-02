Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for check up after she complains of stomach ache

-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for check up after she complained of stomachache, sources said.
Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on Sunday, they said.
She is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source close to Gandhi said. The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.
