Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for check up after she complains of stomach ache

The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for check up after she complained of stomachache, sources said.

Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on Sunday, they said.

She is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source close to Gandhi said. The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.
First Published: Sun, February 02 2020. 20:20 IST

