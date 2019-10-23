Congress president Sonia Gandhi meets D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail

-
ALSO READ
Rahul may offer to quit in CWC meet tomorrow
Rahul as party Prez was bulwark against forces of hate, bigotry: Congress
Cong top brass meets today to find new chief after Rahul step-down
Sonia Gandhi returns once again to steer Congress out of troubled times
I'm not Cong president, won't go back on my decision: Rahul to party MPs
-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning met Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail and enquired about his welfare.
Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 in a money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.
According to sources, Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Ambika Soni.
Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi -- and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and ''hawala'' transactions worth crores or rupees.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU