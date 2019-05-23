Face saver for Gandhi family: Sonia retains her bastion Raebareli

-
ALSO READ
Modi leads in Varanasi, BJP ahead in 57 seats in UP; Rahul trails Smriti
On Sonia turf, Modi slams Congress: No Quattrocchi uncle in BJP govt deals
Lok Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Rahul from Amethi
Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah to file nomination tomorrow
Elections 2019: BJP has a plan B in place which can be deployed in 20 mins
-
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has won from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, defeating her nearest rival, BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh.
Gandhi has won by a margin of 1,67,178 votes, the Election Commission's website said.
While Gandhi got 5,34,918 votes, Singh secured 3,67,740 votes.
The SP and the BSP had supported her on this seat.
In 2014, she had won by a margin of 3,52,713 votes by defeating BJP's Ajay Agarwal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU