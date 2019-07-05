Sonowal hails 'pro-people' Union budget

Hailing it as a concrete step for overall development and bridging the urban and rural divide, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday said the Union budget 2019-20 is pro-people and it will galvanise rural and women empowerment.

In a statement here Friday, Sonowal said that the budget with its exclusive 'Gaon-Garib' focus will be a great fillip to expedite the progress of the poor and middle class of the country.

Terming it as a green budget, Sonowal said that it proposed to make electric vehicles cheaper to protect the environment.

Moreover, provisions have been made, to make raw materials for artificial kidney, wool fiber and defence equipment cheaper, in this budget.

To ensure 'Har Ghar Jal' to all rural households by 2024 under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', focus has been given on integrated demand and supply side management at local level, creation of local infrastructure for rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and household waste water management.

Assam and other northeastern states will also be benefitted from the programme, the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

Enhanced interest deduction for affordable housing loans and changing common man's life through Mundra, Ujjwala, Saubhagya and other schemes will increase common man's access to the benefits of governance.

Under infrastructure development programme Bharatmala phase 2 to be launched and state road networks will be developed to facilitate seamless road communication in the state, the chief minister said.

For the empowerment of women, 70 per cent women beneficiaries under 'MUDRA' scheme have been included.

Eight crore LPG connections were given to women under 'Ujjawala Yojana', he said.

Giving a respite to the tax payers, the Union budget 2019-20 provided no income tax for annual income group up to Rs 5 lakh which is a welcome step, he said.

For the development of sports persons the decision to set up National Sports Education Board will also help the sports persons of the state.

Exclusive TV channel for startups, e-verification for establishing investor identity and source of funds to resolve tax issues related to fundraising are good for the startup initiatives, the chief minister said.

A total of 100 new clusters to be set up to enable 50,000 artisans during 2019-20 will be a big boost for the traditional industries, he said.

