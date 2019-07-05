'BJP accords utmost importance to TL after it got 4 LS seats'

BJP was according utmost importance to Telangana after it got four Lok Sabha seats,best symbolised by party chief Amit Shah's visit to the state on July 6, his first after becoming union home minister, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said here Friday.

He also said the party led NDA government is determined to ensure development of the state.

"BJP is indebted to Telangana people for giving victory in four Lok Sabha seats, which made it possible for the party to cross 300 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Tomorrow (July 6) Amit Shah is coming to Hyderabad for the first time after becoming the home minister.

His very first visit was to Gujarat and next he iscoming to Telangana.

It shows the importance BJP is giving to Telangana," he said in a meeting with the people of his constituency Secunderabad.

Reddy said hewould appoint a senior official to interact with people of his constituency during hisabsence.

He said a number of bills pertaining to the home ministry were pending in Parliament for the last six months as the Lok Sabha elections were held, but were now being cleared.

