Sons of the soil will continue to rule Assam: Sonowal

Assam is for indigenous people and the sons of the soil will continue to rule the state in future, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.
Sonowal was speaking at a festival of the Mishing tribe in Dhemaji district on Wednesday.
"No outsider can take the upper hand here undermining the locals... The sons of the soil will continue to rule the state in the future as well," he said.
Youths of the Mishing community must take the responsibility to firmly establish the state on the world stage, the CM said.
"Mishing tribe is one of the most hardworking and culturally rich tribes of the state," Sonowal said.
He said a 'sanskritik kshetra' (cultural arena) would be set up at Jonai for preserving the cultural heritage of the community.
Sonowal added that the Assam government has decided to give land patta (deed) to one lakh indigenous people this year.
