'Har Ghar Jal Yojana' inspired by 'Mission Bhagiratha': TRS

The ruling TRS in Telangana Friday claimed that the 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana' scheme announced in the Union Budget was inspired the state government's "Mission Bhagiratha' drinking water supplyscheme.

"Last year Telangana's "Rythu Bandhu" inspired Govt of India to launch 'PM Kisan'.

"Now it's Telangana's "Mission Bhagiratha" that inspired Govt of India to launch 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'," TRS working president K T Rama Rao tweeted.

'Rythu Bandhu' is an investment support scheme for farmers.

