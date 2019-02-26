Rupani reviews security situation in Gujarat post air strikes

Vijay Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the state after IAF's air strikes on terror camps as the state shares both land and sea border with the neighbouring country.

Post the pre-dawn air strikes, the state was put on high alert and orders were issued to step up vigil at public places and important sites like the and the Statue of Unity, he said.

Defence forces and the police are coordinating security arrangements, the said.

also congratulated the Indian (IAF) for the successful operation, which targeted a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Pakistan-based terror group which had taken responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

"I congratulate the Indian for successful air strikes and destroying of camp of in Pakistan," he told reporters after the meeting.

"After the Pulwama terror strike, had promised to avenge the loss of lives. He has delivered what he had promised.

"Earlier also our nation had faced such attacks but the has avenged this by destroying a big (terror) camp by going deep inside the enemy territory," he added.

"We had held a security meeting today as shares land and sea border with Pakistan," said.

"The Army, IAF, BSF, Coast Guard, local police and all security establishments are coordinating things. They are on vigil and all arrangements have been made (for security)," he said.

"Security has been stepped up at places like Somnath Temple, the and other important installations," he said.

Earlier in the day, DGP Shivanand Jha asked district police headquarters to remain on high alert and directed Superintendents of Police (SPs) to reach their respective headquarters.

Senior police officers, including district SPs, had assembled in Gandhinagar for a conference which was later cancelled.

"In view of the IAF's action against terrorists across the border, all establishments have been put on high alert," a message from DGP's office to the district headquarters said.

Top bureaucrats, police and intelligence officials attended the security meeting chaired by the

