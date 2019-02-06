Vietnam Ambassador meets Sonowal, discusses matters of mutual

-
Vietnam Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau Wednesday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed various issues of mutual interest.
According to an official release, Sonowal proposed an exchange programme for farmers, start-up entrepreneurs, scientists and students of both countries every year so that people from both sides benefit from the expertise and know-how in different fields.
Chau responded favourably to this proposal and assured to take it up with his government on a priority basis.
Sonowal also expressed satisfaction that the state's farmers who were sent to Vietnam on an exposure trip last year have been able to utilise their experiences gained on the trip and increase their production, the release said.
"Your practice of adding value to the products supplied from our country like fish and making them suitable for European and other markets, thereby making substantial profit, is something that we must learn from and emulate," it said.
Sonowal hoped that today's meeting should pave the way for a dynamic relationship between Assam and Vietnam and a robust exchange programme for increased people-to-people contact.
The Ambassador also expressed his interest in developing deeper relation with the state and engaging in "rhino diplomacy" as one horned rhino is common to both Assam and Vietnam.
The diplomat suggested the adoption of an export driven growth model for the state's economy as practiced by Vietnam for rapid economic development, the release added.
