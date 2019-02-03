Soon there will be a regime change in Bengal: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Comparing to Hitler, Uttar Pradesh's deputy Sunday said soon there will be a regime change in the state.

Sharma said countdown has started and soon the government will be ousted from power.

"It creates a lot of anger to see that a (Mamata Banerjee) can be 'Hitler-esque' in a democratic set-up," he said.

"Definitely her countdown has started, and it seems that soon there will be a change of power in West Bengal," he added.

Sharma's comments come after government denied landing permission to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper. He was suppose to address to BJP rallies in the state.

