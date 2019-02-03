Soon there will be a regime change in Bengal: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly 

Comparing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Hitler, Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma Sunday said soon there will be a regime change in the state.

Sharma said countdown has started and soon the Trinamool Congress government will be ousted from power.

"It creates a lot of anger to see that a chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) can be 'Hitler-esque' in a democratic set-up," he said.

"Definitely her countdown has started, and it seems that soon there will be a change of power in West Bengal," he added.

Sharma's comments come after West Bengal government denied landing permission to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper. He was suppose to address to BJP rallies in the state.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 18:40 IST

