SOTC Launches its 'Last Minute Deals' - a 10-Day Sale for Spontaneous Travelers This Holiday Season

/ -- Offers Irresistible Tour Packages across Asia, Europe, and



- one of India's leading travel and companies, today announced their 'Last Minute Deals' sale for travelers who missed enjoying the benefit of advance booking this season. The 10 day sale will be valid from 8th May to 17th May and will be an opportunity for spontaneous travelers to book attractive tour packages across Asia, Europe, and

and have always trended as preferred destinations for Indian travelers, especially during With season currently at its peak, consumers across demographics are presented with an opportunity by to avail experiences at best prices through carefully designed tour packages for domestic and international destinations catering to diverse budgets. With 7 decades of experience, this is another unique initiative by SOTC, a to cater to the preferences of the new age experiential Indian traveler.

Indian customers today are opting for last minute holiday deals, and seek value for money offers. With the soaring airfares this season, has optimised demand by launching this enticing sale with well-curated packages and deals, for customised holidays anywhere between May-September this year across Europe, Asia, and These packages include return airfares, accommodation, sightseeing, transfers, breakfast, Indian dinners and a local/Indian for sightseeing among other assistance. Bookings for the 'Last Minute Deals' sale can be made online (mobile and website) and offline, through SOTC Travels and the SOTC Holiday Carnival.

Commenting on the sale, Mr. Daniel D'Souza, (Leisure), SOTC Travel said, "With years of experience in providing expert travel assistance, SOTC understands the need of discerning and value-driven traveler across the country. This Season with the soaring airfares, we want travelers not to postpone their holiday plans. As a leading Tour Operator, we have the inventory to offer our consumers priceless holiday experiences at competitive prices. To cater to the demand of the last minute Indian traveler, we have introduced our exclusive 'Last Minute Deals' to offer attractive and experiential holidays to preferred domestic destinations like Leh-Ladakh, and international destinations of Asia, Australia, Africa at unbeatable prices. With the emerging trend of customers wanting the best vacation deals even at the last minute, we have specially curated this enticing sale to channel the summer holiday demand across demographics. We urge travelers to make the most of this 10-day sale and continue to create memorable experiences with SOTC."



Holidays Starting @ 28,600, With Airfare Included:1. 5-Day INR 28,6002. 7-Day & Offer: Child Stays Free Special Price Starting at INR 69,6003. 6-Day Scenic Special Price: INR 61,300Holidays Starting @ 1,23,000 With Airfare Included:1. 7-Day Best of INR 1,40,5002. 8-Day Amazing European Visit: and INR 1,48,4003. 10-Day Europe Splendor Visit: Italy, Vatican, Australia, Germany, and INR 1,61,4004. 8-Day Europe Getaway Visit: Germany, Switzerland, and Belgium INR 1,23,000Other Popular Holidays Starting @ 1,35,400 With Airfare Included:1. 8-Day Mysterious China INR 1,36,0002.7-Day Kenya Safari INR 1,35,4003.10-Day South African Splendor with Kwantu INR 1,72,9004.11-Day Wonders of Australia INR 2,67,800Domestic Holidays With Free Movie Tickets for 6 Months:1.6 Day Ladakh @ INR 35,600 and 6 Day @ INR 43,100Book a Summer Holiday and Get a 4-Day International Holiday Free.

One can choose from among Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Bali, Dubai, Egypt, and The Holiday includes Accommodation, Sightseeing, Transfers, and Breakfast.

About



(Formerly SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd.) is a of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, (TCIL). is a leading travel and company active across various including Leisure Travel, and Business Travel.

SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, it has escorted lakhs of travelers across the globe for more than 68 years to various destinations around the world. It is one of the leaders in segments, namely Escorted Group Tours, Customized Holidays, Holidays of and amongst others. A new age innovative holidaymaker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. 'We are for holidays' and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)