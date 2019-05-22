JUST IN
Business Standard

South Africa lawmakers re-elect Cyril Ramaphosa as president

AFP  |  Cape Town 

South African lawmakers on Wednesday re-elected Cyril Ramaphosa as the nation's president, two weeks after the ruling ANC party returned to power in legislative elections.

Ramaphosa was "duly elected president of the Republic of South Africa," chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told parliament after Ramaphosa was the only name nominated by lawmakers in Cape Town.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 20:21 IST

