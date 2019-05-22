AirAsia India to double its fleet; plans to start int'l services by Oct

India is looking to double its fleet in the next 12-15 months as well as launch international operations by October, a senior said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered -- a joint venture between and Malaysia's Berhad -- is eligible to fly overseas. Currently, it has a fleet of 21 A 320 planes.

"We are planning to double our capacity (fleet size) in the next 12-15 months, beginning May this year. We are planning to induct some fuel-efficient neo planes as well in our fleet " the told

India, which started operations on June 12 2014, had a market share of 6.2 per cent of the domestic traffic in April.

As part of expansion plans, is likely to launch international services by September-October with flights to destinations in South East Asia, including and

"After South East Asia, we plan to expand our operations to destinations such as Sri Lanka, and in the SAARC region and also to Japan, the and the (CIS) region," the said.

"We are eligible to fly on overseas routes both by the earlier rules as well as the existing ones. We applied to the civil aviation ministry in January for approval, which we expect to receive after the new government is in place," the official said.

Under the existing norms, should have at least 20 aircraft to start international routes against the earlier one of having 20 planes and minimum five years of domestic operations.

After receiving its 21st plane this week, the airline's said was focusing on strengthening its presence in tier-I and tier-II cities.

The official ruled out plans to induct long range A321 neo planes in its fleet.

In 2016, AirAsia India's parent company had signed a firm order for 100 A 321 neo planes worth USD 12.6 billion.

