Cloudy sky gives people in Delhi some respite from heat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A cloud cover gave intermittent respite to the national capital Wednesday, with the city recording a maximum of 38.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 29 and 65 per cent, a MeT official said.

The weatherman said similar conditions are likely to prevail on Thursday.

The city could witness very light rain and thundershowers accompanied by winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour. The minimum and the maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 and 28 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 40.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum stood at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 20:16 IST

