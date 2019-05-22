Cloudy sky gives people in Delhi some respite from heat

A cover gave intermittent respite to the national capital Wednesday, with the city recording a maximum of 38.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.4 degrees Humidity levels oscillated between 29 and 65 per cent, a said.

The weatherman said similar conditions are likely to prevail on Thursday.

The city could witness very light rain and thundershowers accompanied by winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour. The minimum and the maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 and 28 degrees

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 40.3 degrees while the minimum stood at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

