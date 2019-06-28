South Central Railway inks pact with SCCL on 'engine on load'

: South Central Railway (SCR) Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on the engine on load (EOL) scheme wherein the train engine would remain available with the rake during loading operations.

According to a press release from the SCR, the EOL scheme would enable granting of clearance to the train to move immediately after loading operations is completed.

The SCR would implement the scheme from July 1 at five of SCCL sidings - two at Ramagundam, one each at Asifabad, Kothagudem and Manuguru from where about one lakh tonnes of coal per day were being moved, the release said.

The EoL would reduce wagon detention, improve wagon turnaround, facilitate optimum utilisation of rolling stock and enhance freight-loading, it said.

