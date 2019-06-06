Soybean futures gain on upbeat demand

prices rose by Rs 24 to Rs 3,673 per in futures trade Thursday on accumulation of bets by traders on firm demand.

Marketmen said widening of portfolios by investors taking positive cues from spot market mainly influenced prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, delivery for July contracts advanced by Rs 24, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 3,673 per with an open interest of 93,960 lots.

In a similar way, the delivery of August contracts edged up by Rs 15, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 3,698 per having an open interest of 15,120 lots.

