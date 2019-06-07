Suzuki Motorcycle strengthens presence in premium segment

: Motorcycle Friday unveiled its latest offerings GIXXER 250SF and GIXXER SF models, strengthening its product portfolio in the domestic two-wheeler segment.

A subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Motor Corporation, the GIXXER SF 250 is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai) while the GIXXER SF which is an upgraded variant 150cc motorcycle offered at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).

Commenting on the launch of the new motorcycles, Suzuki Motorcycle head said, "The all- new SF series in the premium motorcycle segment is part of our on-going commitment to the Indian market."



"GIXXER SF is one of the Suzuki's flagship products in and increasing its portfolio will allow us to enhance Suzuki's much-loved brand presence in the country," he said.

On the unveiling of GIXXER SF series, the company said, "India is the largest two-wheeler market and this market has now started demanding premium products, especially above 200cc engine displacement. With this launch, Suzuki will be able to further enhance its presence in the premium motorcycle segment in the country".

GIXXER SF 250 is powered by a 249cc Suzuki cooling system-enabled four-stroke single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine producing 26.5 ps@9000 rpm and 2.6Nm@7500 rpm.

The upgraded fully-faired GIXXER SF is equipped with a 155cc four-stroke single cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine offering 14.1ps @8000 and 14.0Nm@6000 rpm.

250SF is available in two colours - metallic mat platinum silver and metallic mat black while GIXXER SF is sparkle black and metallic sonic silver.

Suzuki GIXXER 250SF would compete with 250cc, CBR250, 200cc while GIXXER SF is pitted against 160cc, FZ models and CBR 150 cc motorcycles.

