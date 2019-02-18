SP, BSP, Congress stand for 'Sabka Vinaash': Yogi Adityanath

Monday said while the BJP's motto was "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", the opposition SP, BSP and the in the state stood for "Sabka Vinaash" (destruction of everyone).

His comments came when a discussion on the budget was underway at the Legislative Assembly.

"SABKA stands for SP (Samajwadi Party), and Our Sabka slogan speaks about development of all. Their Sabka speaks about destruction of everyone...We stand for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas. Yours is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinaash," Adityanath said intervening the discussion.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, "Every citizen of this country is proud of our traditions. If the had tried to take pride in the country's traditions, it would not have come to its lowest tally in the state and the country. This situation has come as the Congress had insulted the culture and traditions of the country."



"When you want to garner votes, you show your janeu (sacred threads worn by Hindus). People have even started telling their 'Gotra' (sub-caste)... And even the SP did not find the Congress suitable to include it in the SP-BSP alliance," the said, targeting the opposition Congress in the state.

Adityanath also took a jibe at (SP), the of Opposition in the "If you (Ram Gobind Chaudhary) had even an iota of sympathy for the poor, you would have been with Shivpal Yadav's political party and not with the SP. (Ram Manohar) Lohiaji had spoken about socialism, which is not seen in your party (SP). In reality, it is who takes the name of Lohiaji. You (SP) people do not take his name," he said.

He briefed the House on the various aspects of the budget and spoke at length on the various schemes of the pertaining to women, girls, farmers, labourers, youth, villages, electricity, roads, Metro rail, development of airports, health and education.

"In a nutshell, I can say that this is a holistic budget. This is a budget which has taken care of the interests of all sections of the society and has given a new impetus to development. This is a budget which has brought smile and prosperity on every face," Adityanath said.

He announced that the will soon enhance the honorarium of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, those in the Panchayati Raj Department, village sevaks and cooks who make mid-day meals.

Speaking on the recent terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, Adityanath said, "The anger which is visible after the Pulwama terror attack is an eye-opener for the public representatives. If a person indulges in appeasement of self-interest, and encourages terrorism, then the same anger will be visible which is today seen on the streets."



The UP said the BJP government has worked hard to put the derailed system of the state back on track.

"UP, which was languishing among the bottom states of the country during the governments of the SP and the BSP, is now on the path of becoming the number one," Adityanath said.

