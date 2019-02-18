Single emergency helpline number '112' to be launched in 16 states, UTs on Tuesday

Sixteen states and Union territories will Tuesday join a pan- network of the single number '112' on which immediate assistance can be sought by people, the said Monday.

will launch various initiatives for women safety here on Tuesday.

These include the launch of the Response Support System (ERSS) in 16 states and UTs and city; the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) and the safe

The 16 states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, a statement said.

The ERSS is an integration of police (100), fire (101), health (108) and women (1090) numbers to provide services through the single number '112'.

To access the emergency services, a person can dial on a phone or press the power button of a three times quickly to send a panic call to the (ERC).In case of a normal phone, a long press of the '5' or '9' key will activate the panic call function, a said.

People can also log onto the ERSS' website for the state and lodge emergency Email or send SOS alert to state ERC. They can use '112' mobile app, which is available free on Playstore and

The single number for various emergency services, which is similar to the '911' in the US, will be gradually rolled out across the country, the said.

The will also launch the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO).

The ITSSO is meant for law enforcement agencies in the country.

The system is an available to law enforcement agencies at all levels -- national, state, district and police station -- and allows the state to undertake real-time monitoring and management for completion of investigation in rape cases in two months.

It leverages the existing CCTNS data base, which covers nearly 15000 police stations in the country.

The ITSSO would greatly strengthen States ability for analytics and prognosis for timely investigation and prosecution in rape cases.

The safe city implementation monitoring (SCIM) portal will instil a sense of security in women in metro cities.

The government has identified eight cities for implementation of safe city projects in first phase at a cost of Rs 2,919 crore.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and The projects are funded under scheme.

