Intelligence input warns terror strike in Guj,CM holds meeting

An intelligence input has warned of a possible terror attack in in the wake of the last week's bus bombing, prompting the state government to review overall security arrangements Monday.

reviewed security arrangements and preparedness of the at a meeting in Gandhinagar where he sought views of top officials about the security set up at vulnerable places such as the Statue of Unity in district, the and Somnath temple among others.

A high alert has been sounded by the Police after the provided an input about a possible terror attack, immediately after the February 14 incident in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed, a said.

Another said it was a general input recommending tightened security at vital installations to avert any possible terror strike.

At the meeting, the reviewed the measures put in place by police, said state J N Singh.

Besides Singh, state DGP Shivanand Jha, A M Tiwari, for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and other senior officers of police and intelligence wing attended the meet.

"During the meeting, the CM took our views about the status of our preparedness as well as overall security arrangements at vulnerable places, such as the Statue of Unity, the and among others," Singh said after the meeting.

He maintained that the intelligence input was of a general nature and did not pinpoint a specific target.

"At the meeting, we have apprised the about the overall security set up. After the attack, our security set up must be intense and up to the mark," the said.

A total of 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kgs of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

