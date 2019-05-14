These are unconditional relationships in my life: Tabu on her bond with Salman, Ajay

In her over three-decade-long career in movies has not only built a stellar filmography but also found "unconditional" friendships with and

The 47-year-old critically-acclaimed says from just being co-stars Salman and Ajay have become family, who she believes will never let her "fall".

"These are the unconditional relationships I have in my life. These are a part of my life as the majority of the life has been entwined and intertwined with my work. These are the people I've met through my work. These are the people I know will never let me fall in any which way. They are like family," told

The actor, who first tasted success as a heroine in 1994 with "Vijaypath" co-starring Ajay, 50, went on to appear alongside him in films like "Haqeeqat", "Thakshak", "Drishyam", "Fitoor", "Golmaal Again" and the latest "De De Pyaar De".

With Salman, 53, she has worked in "Biwi No 1", "Hum Saath-Saath Hain", "Jai Ho" and upcoming "Bharat".

says her equation with the two stars is not about constantly being in touch or extracting favours, but is based on trust and love.

"You meet people like the Salman and Ajay who transcend your work relationships and just by being the people they are, they become that for you. It's not like 'banking' on them, but you know these are the bonds wherein you don't have to meet, express or profess friendship for each other. They are unconditional.

"I love these people unconditionally. With Salman, it is one of the non-negotiable relationships I have. It's amazing to have that kind of trust and belief in a relationship without giving it any name," she says.

In "De De Pyaar De", which hits the theatres on Friday, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife.

She, however, did not share any details about her part in Salman's Eid release "Bharat", in which she has a cameo.

