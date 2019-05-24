SP cancels appointment of all TV panellists

JUST IN
China keen to work with re-elected PM Modi to further deepen bilateral ties
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Friday sacked its panel of leaders who act as its spokespersons on television channels.

"The appointment of all party panellists has been cancelled on the directives of national president Akhilesh Yadav," SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

He said no channel should invite any of them for debates. The order follows the poor performance of the SP in the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:06 IST

