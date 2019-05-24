Lok Sabha to have more number of Muslim MPs as 27 emerge victorious

The number of Muslim MPs in the has increased to a decade high of 27, up from 23 last time, with a dozen of them winning from and even as none of the six Muslim candidates fielded by BJP tasted victory.

Registering an emphatic win, BJP-led NDA has won the with a thumping majority and the party alone has won 303 seats.

Farooq Abdullah, AIMIM's and Samajwadi Party's are among the high profile Muslim candidates who have won the polls.

and West Bengal, which have considerable Muslim population, have six candidates each from the community to the and Jammu & have three Muslim MPs each while and have two each.

There is one each from the community from Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Telangana.

Among the political parties, has five Muslim MPs, followed by four of There are three Muslim MPs each from Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National Conference and (IUML).

AIMIM has sent two Muslim MPs, including Owaisi, while there is one Muslim each from Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP, Sharad Pawar's NCP, CPI(M) and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal's party AIUDF, as per latest data from the

Nearly 20 per cent of the country's 130 crore population are Muslims.

The outgoing Lok Sabha, the 16th one, has 23 Muslim MPs, the most being from and

The previous 14th and 15th had 30 and 34 Muslim MPs, respectively, when Congress-led UPA was in power.

In 1980, the Lok Sabha had the maximum number of Muslim MPs at 49.

In 1984 when swept to power following the assassination of his mother and then Indira Gandhi, there were 42 Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The lowest number of Muslim MPs were in 1952 when there were just 11 in the

In the latest Lok Sabha polls, ruling BJP fielded six Muslim candidates - three from Jammu and Kashmir, two from and one from Lakshadweep. But none could win the elections.

Recording his fourth straight Lok Sabha win, Owaisi won the seat in Telangana by a margin of 2.82 lakh votes. His party candidate Imtiaz Jaleel Syed, a former journalist, won by 4,492 votes from Aurangabad constituency in

In Bihar, BJP's ally LJP fielded Choudhary Mehbhoob from Khagaria and he won the seat by a margin of over 2.48 lakh votes. (AIUDF) retained his traditional seat of Dhubri in Assam, by a margin of 2.26 lakh votes.

NCP's emerged winner in the Lakshadweep seat with just 823 votes.

Congress, which has won 52 seats, saw four of its Muslim candidates emerging victorious -- from Bihar's Kishanganj, from Faridkot in Punjab, Chowdhury from West Bengal's Maldaha South and from Barpeta in

Trinamool Congress's winning Muslim candidates include Tollywood star who won from Basirhat by a margin of 3.5 lakh votes over her nearest BJP rival.

Also making it to Lok Sabha from the party are Afrin Ali from Arambagh, Khalil-ur-Rahaman from Jangipur, from Mursibadad and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia.

Azam Khan, who courted controversy during the poll campaign with his sexist remarks against BJP rival Jayaprada, won from the Rampur seat in by nearly 1.09 lakh votes. Party candidates S T and from Sambhal emerged victorious.

Candidates of BSP, an ally of SP, won from Amroha, Ghazipur and Saharanpur. Local don Mukhtar Ansari's brother defeated from Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh by a margin of over 1.19 lakh votes.

Danish Ali won from Amroha and Haji Fazlur Rehman won from Saharanpur.

In Kerala, IUML -- an ally of Congress -- won two seats. P K Kunhalikutty emerged winner from Malappuram and E T from Ponnani seat. The party's candidate -- K Navas Kani -- won from Ramanathapuram in

CPI(M)'s candidate A M Ariff won the Alappuzha seat in Kerala, where the Left front lost all other seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah has retained the seat defeating BJP candidate by 70,050 votes.

His party National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi won the Anantnag seat by 6,676 votes and bagged the Baramulla seat by over 30,000 votes.

Congress candidate won the Faridkote seat in by a margin of 83,256 votes. The party's candidate in Mohammad Jawed bagged the Kishanganj seat by 34,466 votes, while Chowdhury won by 8,222 votes from Maldah Dakshin in

The party's candidate won from Barpeta seat in His victory margin was 1.4 lakh votes.

