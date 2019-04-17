SP fields Shatrughan's wife Poonam Sinha from Lucknow

The Wednesday fielded Shatrughan Sinha's wife as its candidate from Lucknow, the constituency where the BJP has fielded

The candidature was announced by Akhilesh Yadav, a day after joined his party.

She joined the SP the day filed his nomination papers, hoping to retain the seat he won in 2014.

recently quit the and joined the

He will take on in Bihar's Patna Sahib cconstituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)