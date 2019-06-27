Wanted gangster nabbed after gunfight with Noida Police

A wanted sharpshooter of a criminal gang was arrested here Thursday morning following a gunfight with the police, officials said.

is the member of the Randeep Bhati- gang and has been involved in multiple criminal cases in the past, a said.

A factory-made revolver, which bears the national emblem an Ashok Chakra, was recovered from Tyagi during the gunfight with the crime branch team, Senior of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

"The incident took place this morning near Sector 90, under Phase 2 police station. Tyagi got two bullet injuries on his legs in the gunfight with the police and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment," he said.

A motorcycle he was fleeing on after confrontation with the police has also been impounded and further probe is underway, Krishna said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)