Two brothers beaten to death in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

Two brothers were beaten to death by a group of 12 people in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, with police suspecting it to be case of enmity.

The incident took place in Dokri Kalan village on Wednesday night.

Twelve men, armed with lathis, attacked the bothers --Vijendra (55) and Bhusi (48) -- when they were sleeping in a hut at an agricultural field, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramanad Pandey said Thursday.

The victims were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

The assailants are residents of the same village and had a dispute with the brothers, Superintendent of Police Yash Chinnapa said, adding it seems to be a case of enmity.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a search launched to apprehend the accused, he said.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 11:45 IST

