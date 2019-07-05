SP leader Dharmendra Yadav challenges BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya's election

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav Friday moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the election of BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya from Badaun constituency in the recently-held



Lok Sabha polls.

Sanghmitra, daughter of Uttar Pradesh minister Swamy Prasad Maurya, had defeated Yadav by around 18,000 votes.

Former MP Dharmendra Yadav is the nephew of Samajwadi Party stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Yadav, who filed the petition through his counsel



N K Pandey, has alleged irregularities in counting of votes.

Meanwhile, BSP leader Rangnath Mishra also moved a petition challenging the election of BJP candidate Ramesh Chand Bind from Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat.

He alleged in his plea that the nomination paper of Bind was not submitted as per rule.

All these petitions will be placed before the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court who will nominate the appropriate bench to hear these pleas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)