Delhi: Man held for plotting false robbery bid

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly plotting a false robbery bid, police said on Friday.

Sagar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, was an employee of a Mumbai-based company constructing a commercial complex in Sector-16 in Noida.

On Thursday, the company's manager gave him Rs 13 lakh which were to be delivered at a hardware shop in central Delhi's Paharganj, police said.

In his complaint to the police, Sagar alleged that while he was on his way, four men robbed him off the bag containing the money and his mobile phone, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Sagar informed his father about the incident at around 3.20 pm, however, his manager told the police that he had reached Connaught Place at around 1 pm, police said.

When asked to explain why it took him more than two hours to report the incident, Sagar failed to give a satisfactory reply and finally confessed to have plotted the robbery bid, Randhawa said.

He had kept the bag containing the money at his uncle's home in Gokalpuri which was recovered by the police, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)