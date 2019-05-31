Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi's Bawana on Friday, police said.

Anil, a native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pardesh and in his 40's, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The incident took place at around 6.45 pm when the deceased, a welder, was working in a street, a said, adding that it appears to be a case of personal enmity.

Police are trying to get their hands on attain the CCTV footage, if any, of the area to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)