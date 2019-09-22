SP seeks transfers of DMs, SPs from districts with bypoll-bound assembly seats

A Samajwadi Party delegation on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer here ahead of the October 21 bypolls and demanded transfer of incumbent district magistrates and police chiefs to ensure a free and fair election.

The SP delegation comprised Ram Govind Chaudhary, leader of opposition in state legislative assembly, Ahmed Hasan, leader of opposition in UP legislative council and party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, said a party statement.

"The way the DM and SP in Rampur have created an atmosphere of terror, conducting impartial by-election there is impossible," said Chaudhary in the statement.

In the memorandum handed over to UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla, the party said the district administration and police under well-planned strategy have registered cases against senior SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan and his family members after the Lok Sabha elections.

The bypolls are to be held for 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on October 21.

