Spain's top football league planning friendly match in India: country head

clubs may play friendly matches in in the near future, the widely followed league's said Thursday.

"We are planning to hold a friendly match involving clubs in India, but I cannot say when it will be held. We did hold matches last year," Cachaza told reporters here.

"There is huge money involved in holding such a match and we need participation of local promoters for doing it. This is one reason. The other reason is, the players get some time at the end of season, say in June, but it is difficult to think of players keen on playing a friendly," he said.

Cachaza said has informal relationships with at least six sides.

"We are having good relations with at least six ISL teams. We are helping them to visit for pre-season matches. Our intention is to help them improve in India," he said.

"We do not want to have a formalised relationship with any club because each club has their own philosophy and ideas. We do not want to interfere into their matters," Cachaza added.

Replying to a query, Cachaza said is planning more and more screenings of the matches in

"Already we held public viewing with stars like Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, and starting last year. The audience for La Liga has been growing for the last few years even as there are close to two million fans on Facebook," he said.

Going by gross television audience and sponsorship sales, Cachaza said was the most-watched non-cricket sporting discipline in India. PTI BDN.

