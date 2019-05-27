Spanish ex-monarch Juan Carlos I retires from public life

Spain's former monarch, I, says he wants to completely retire from public life on June 2, five years after abdicating the

The emeritus said in a letter published Monday on the Spanish royals' website and addressed to his son, Felipe VI, that "I think the moment has arrived to turn a page over in my life and complete my retirement from public life."



added that he began thinking about fully retiring when he turned 80 last year and was honoured in the That event coincided with the anniversary of the country's 1978 constitution, which marked Spain's transition from dictatorship to democratic rule.

Despite health problems, had maintained a busy public agenda since stepping down.

