Three robbers arrested from South East Delhi: police

Three men have been arrested from in South East for their alleged involvement in several cases of robbery in the national capital, police said Monday.

The accused were identified as (21), (19) and Deepak (20), all residents of area.

With their arrest, the police also claimed to have solved eight cases of robbery.

The police also recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one scooter, one laptop and two from them.

The three men were arrested arrested during investigation into a case of robbery lodged by an

The had complained to the police that he was robbed of his cash and valuables by four or five men at gun point near Astha Kunj Park on May 16 night while returning home at Sant Nagar, said South East of Police Chinmoy

He added that a case had been subsequently registered at station on the lawyer's complaint.

Following investigation, the police came to know of the trio's involvement in the crime.

On a tip off that they would be meeting near in to plot a new crime, the police laid a trap and arrested and Kashyap from the area.

Deepak too was arrested subsequently arrested at their instance, the DCP said.

added that during interrogation, and Satish disclosed that they have committed many robberies in Amar Colony area.

