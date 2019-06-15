Speaker convenes all party meeting ahead of Assembly session

Assembly S N Patro has convened an all-party meeting on June 24, a day before the commencement of the first session of the 16th state

The first session of the Assembly will start from June 25 and continue till August first week during which Finance minister Iranian Polari will present to annual budget on June 28.

This is for the first time that an all-party meeting will be held before the Assembly session in The meeting is being held for smooth conduct of the House, Patrol said.

The said the meeting will also discuss how to devote more time for debates on issues concerning the interest of the state.

The all-party meeting ahead of the assembly session is significant in view of the fact that number of sitting days are washed out in earlier sessions due to noisy scenes created by the opposition members over different issues.

Apart from other matters, the meeting will deliberate on issues to be taken up for discussion during the session. Generally such a meeting was earlier held whenever there was disruption in the proceedings of the House to bring back normalcy.

The new Assembly has 111 members from BJD, followed by 23 BJP MLAs and nine MLAs from CPI(M) and Independent has one member each.

Senior and former of Opposition Narasingh Mishra thanked the for convening an all-party meeting before the Assembly session.

Senior BJP also welcomed the decision.

