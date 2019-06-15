JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Caster Semenya declines Rabat 800m race: organisers

Namaste Thailand film festival celebrates Thai culture's diversity
Business Standard

Syria flare-up kills 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces: monitor

AFP  |  Beirut 

At least 35 combattants including 26 pro-regime forces were killed Saturday in clashes and air strikes that erupted at dawn in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian regime and Russian air strikes killed nine jihadists and rebel fighters and clashes left 26 pro-regime forces dead in the north of Hama province.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU