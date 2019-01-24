Nawaz Sharif uses Ghalib's poetry to explain his condition in jail

Pakistan's jailed former Sharif used Mirza Ghalib's poetry to explain his condition when the Muslim League- leaders visited him in the in on Thursday.

Sharif, 69, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications. He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests.

The has fixed Thursday as meeting day for visitors.

When the visitors asked him about his heath, the incarcerated PML-N said, "Un ke dekhey se jo ajati hai munh par rounaq, Woh samajhtey hain ke beemar ka haal achcha hai," Geo reported.

Sharif said he is not shown any list of visitors by

"I welcome anyone who comes here," he was quoted by Geo as saying.

During his conversation with the PMLN leaders, Sharif said he took measures for economic development and betterment of the country but the current situation saddens him.

The three-time former said he left no stone unturned for China- Economic Corridor for Pakistan's prosperity, adding that it would be great loss to the country if the CPEC is halted.

TV reports said Sharif's mother and daughter Maryam also visited him in the prison.

