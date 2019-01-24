Pantsulaia snatches lead, Pranesh secures IM norm

Georgia's defeated and fellow GM (Russia) in the ninth and penultimate round Thursday to snatch the lead with eight points in the 11th Chennai Open International Grand Master chess tournament here.

Sharing the second spot with 7.5 points was Grandmaster (Russia).

lad M Pranesh shocked GM Erigaisi Arjun, thereby achieving his International Master Norm in style. Requiring a draw to achieve the norm, he defeated Arjun in a Sicilian game that lasted 62 moves.

Earlier, Lugovskoy went down to in-form Pantsulaia on the top board.

Employing the "c3" Sicilian, Pantsulaia grabbed the initiative with original middle game play.

The he brought into his pieces undid Lugovskoy, who lost the plot in a rook and pawn ending.

Saurabh Anand continued his good form, as he brought down International Master P Shyaam Nikhil, increasing his norm chances.

The tournament concludes tomorrow with the 10th and final round.

Results: Round (Indians unless specified): Maxim Lugovskoy (Rus) 7.5 lost to (Geo) 7, Alexandr Predke (Rus) 7 drew with N R Vignesh (7), 7 drew with 7.

(Rus) 7 drew with (Geo) 7, Girish A Koushik (6.5) lost to (Rus) 7, Padmini Rout (7) bt 6, 6.5 drew with Tran 6.5, 6 lost to Megaranto Susanto (Indonesia) 7.

