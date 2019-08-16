JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Some Ashok Leyland workers on 'sit-in strike', demand hike in bonus
Business Standard

SpiceJet to start 12 new flights, Aurangabad becomes 53rd destination

The new flights will start from the first week of October and 10 of these flights will connect Delhi with other cities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet
SpiceJet

SpiceJet on Friday said that it is going to start 12 new flights from the first week of October and 10 of these flights would be connecting Delhi with other cities.

The budget carrier announced the "on-boarding of Aurangabad as its 53rd domestic destination" with the introduction of a daily non-stop flight on Delhi-Aurangabad route from October 8.

Besides the new flight connecting Delhi and Aurangabad, SpiceJet has introduced new flights on the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata-Ahmedabad sectors.

SpiceJet said that from the first week of October, it will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Delhi-Kolkata (4th & 5th frequency) and Delhi-Bengaluru (6th frequency) routes.
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU