Sports fraternity supports Dhoni in glove controversy

The fraternity Friday came out in support of Dhoni for wearing the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during India's game against South Africa, with Minister urging the to resolve the issue.

During the match in on Wednesday, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

While his gesture was appreciated by fans, requested the to ask Dhoni to remove the sign from the gloves, citing rules that forbid display of messages "which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes".

However, the sent a formal request to for clearance with (CoA) insisting that there was nothing commercial or religious about the logo.

"... the issue is connected with the sentiments of the country, the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to? take a fair step in the Dhoni? case," Rijiju wrote on his twitter handle.

Dhoni also received support from teammate and batsman Suresh Raina, former pacer R P Singh, London bronze medallist wrestler and

"We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," Raina tweeted.

Yogeshwar, who won two gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, said removing the logo will be an insult to the

"The demand for the removal of this badge #ICC is not only an insult to the sacrifices of the but the We all have fellow countrymen with Dhoni. #DhoniKeepTheGlove @msdhoni @ICC @BCCI," he wrote.

Hima, who is the first Indian to win a gold in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships, also threw her weight behind Dhoni.

" with Dhoni brother. I support brother. ..," she wrote on her twitter handle.

R P Singh, too, was left bemused by the ICC's stance on the issue.

"Tough for me to understand how @msdhoni's on field gesture on his glove is a problem to @ICC. His fans have taken inspiration out of it and he himself is a respected Lt.Col, really strange.#MSDhoni," he wrote.

Former India Bhaichung Bhutia, however, believes Dhoni should remove the logo and follow the rules.

"A should go by the rules and regulations. If it's against that, then Dhoni will have to remove it," Bhutia told a TV channel.

It is learnt that the ICC's Operations team will now discuss the matter with the and the BCCI will have to prove that the dagger insignia is not military symbolism and only then Dhoni would be allowed to continue sporting it.

Dhoni is an Honorary in the of the and dagger is part of their emblem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)