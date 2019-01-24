Taiwan unveils new drone as China tensions mount

showed off its latest long-range drone Thursday as the island's outgunned armed forces push to counter China's increasingly muscular rhetoric and military exercises.

still sees as part of its territory to be reunified, despite the two sides being ruled separately since they split in 1949 after a civil war.

has said it will not hesitate to use force if formally declares independence, or in the case of external intervention -- including by the United States, the island's most powerful unofficial ally.

The already terse relationship between the two sides got off to an even rockier start in the new year after Chinese gave a landmark speech describing the island's unification with the mainland as "inevitable".

Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen hit back saying her people would never relinquish their democratic freedoms, an unusually robust response that saw her receive a bump in the polls after a gruelling few months in which her party lost heavily in local elections.

The island's military has hosted multiple drills since Xi's speech, emphasising what it says is a readiness to counter any invasion.

On Thursday, the showed off its new, long-range drone, the "Rui Yuan" (Sharp Hawk), which officials said can fly for 12 hours and was now helping to monitor movements in the disputed strait between and

"The drones are now an irreplaceable part of our reconnaissance strategy," told AFP. "They are our primary option for activities in the strait." The self-ruled island has its own currency, flag and government, but is not recognised as an independent state by the UN.

As a result, it struggles to procure key military equipment from many major powers who are fearful of angering Instead, it has turned to local manufacturers, particularly for drones and missiles.

"The use of more locally-made drones demonstrates Taiwan's defence self-sufficiency and helps boost its reconnaissance capabilities," Wang Kao-cheng, a at Tamkang University, told AFP.

