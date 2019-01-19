JUST IN
Sports schedule for Saturday, January 19.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CRICKET

Stories related to India's Tour of Australia and


upcoming ODI series in New Zealand.

Other stories related to Indian cricket

FOOTBALL

I-League match reports:

Minerva vs Gokulam

Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir

Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA

BADMINTON

Saina Nehwal in semifinals at Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur

GOLF

Reports of Indians playing in various tournaments

TENNIS

Australian Open in Melbourne

WRESTLING

Pro Wrestling League in Panchkula.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 09:15 IST

