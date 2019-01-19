Sports schedule for Saturday, January 19.

schedule for Saturday, January 19.





Stories related to India's and



upcoming ODI series in

Other stories related to Indian



FOOTBALL



I-League match reports:



Minerva vs Gokulam



Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir



Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA



BADMINTON



Saina Nehwal in semifinals at Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur



GOLF



Reports of Indians playing in various tournaments



TENNIS



Australian Open in Melbourne



WRESTLING



Pro Wrestling League in Panchkula.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)