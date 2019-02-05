Spot demand lifts aluminium futures by 0.18 pc

prices edged up 0.18 per cent to Rs 137.85 per kg in futures market Tuesday after speculators built up fresh positions amid an uptick in demand at the spot market.

At the (MCX), for delivery in current month edged higher by 25 paise, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 137.85 per kg in business turnover of 152 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on pick up in demand form consuming industries in the physical market, mainly led to the rise in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)