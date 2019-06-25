Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.84%

prices rose 0.84 per cent to Rs 203.45 per kg in futures trade Tuesday tracking a firm trend at the physical market on the back of pick-up in demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 1.70, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 203.45 per kg with a business turnover of 3,620 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly led to rise in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)