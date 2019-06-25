Head constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary shoots himself outside Finance Ministry

A head of the Rajasthan Armed (RAC) deployed outside the Union allegedly shot himself with his service weapon on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased identified as (48) was posted on duty near gate number 2 of North Block, they said.

"The incident took place at around 12.40 pm. In the CCTV footage, the victim can be seen shooting himself with his service carbine," said of

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

No suicide note has been found from the spot, the said adding further investigation is underway.

